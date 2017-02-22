Demonstrators, Calling for Ted Wheeler's Resignation, Once Again Shut Down Portland City Council

As promised, a group of demonstrators upset over Mayor Ted Wheeler's early term shut down Portland City Council this morning, demanding Wheeler resign immediately. Instead, Wheeler had apparently reported for jury duty as activists pledging to "shut down the #shitshow" made their way to the front of council chambers just after 9:30 am, prompting council to recess almost as soon as their meeting had convened.

