Demonstrators, Calling for Ted Wheeler's Resignation, Once Again Shut Down Portland City Council
As promised, a group of demonstrators upset over Mayor Ted Wheeler's early term shut down Portland City Council this morning, demanding Wheeler resign immediately. Instead, Wheeler had apparently reported for jury duty as activists pledging to "shut down the #shitshow" made their way to the front of council chambers just after 9:30 am, prompting council to recess almost as soon as their meeting had convened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|9 hr
|Not Content
|2,415
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 20
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC