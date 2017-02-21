Counting Portland's homeless a painstaking process
In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Deitra Schmer watches as her granddaughter, Andrea Brown, brushes her hair and grandson Adrian Atkinson, right, looks on in Schmer's tent in a homeless encampment along the Springwater Corridor bike and pedestrian trail in Portland, Ore. In 2015 counters found 3,800 people sleeping on the streets, in shelters or in temporary housing with about 12,000 more squeezed into homes with other families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Thu
|FSM
|2,416
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 21
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 21
|MAGA2016
|1
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC