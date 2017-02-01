City promises more plows, more streets cleared, more salt during next storm
When the next winter storm strikes Portland, city workers will put plows on more vehicles and clear more streets, experiment with putting more salt on a select number of dangerous streets, and once again require traction devices on vehicles traveling on West Burnside and Southwest Sam Jackson Hill. And that could happen as soon as tomorrow, Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference where he explained how the city was responding to complaints about the poor conditions of the streets during and after the last storm.
