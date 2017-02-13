Cheap Eats 2017: Portland's 15 best inexpensive restaurants

This petite banh mi counter and bakery, tucked into a Southeast Foster strip mall, is home to some of the cheapest and best sandwiches we've found in the city. Their meatball banh mi, a house-baked, eight-inch crunchy baguette stuffed with peppery, ground pork ball, pickled carrot, sliced cucumber, jalapeo, cilantro and mayo runs a cool $2.99.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.