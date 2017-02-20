Chance of wet weather remains after d...

Chance of wet weather remains after day of landslides

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

High water and landslides kept city, county and state road crews kept busy Sunday and Monday dealing with the aftermath of record rainfall in the Portland area. As the sun briefly peaked through clouds shortly after noon Monday, the National Weather Service canceled a winter weather advisory for snow that was set to expire at 6 p.m. Chances of rain remain throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else 9 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
Police Conduct (May '15) Sun Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Feb 3 Koopah 8
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Jan 30 Koopah 7
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Jan 30 nzmcconnell1291 3
Best location for new residence in Portland. Jan 30 nzmcconnell1291 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at February 07 at 5:31AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC