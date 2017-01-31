Cenveo to Close Portland, Ore., Print...

Cenveo to Close Portland, Ore., Printing Plant

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Printing Impressions

The Oregonian is reporting that Cenveo has informed Oregon labor officials, as part of the WARN act, that it intends to close its commercial printing facility located on NW Wilson Street in Portland, Ore., by March 31. The closure will result in the lay offs of 91 people who currently work there, according to the newspaper. The Graphic Arts Center was the largest commercial printing company in the state of Oregon, and one of the most prominent printers along the entire West Coast, during its heyday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 12 hr Koopah 5
Police Conduct (May '15) Tue Go Blue Forever 273
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Mon Koopah 7
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Mon nzmcconnell1291 3
Best location for new residence in Portland. Mon nzmcconnell1291 1
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Jan 27 eli 2
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Jan 27 Goldy777 43
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at January 31 at 2:02PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC