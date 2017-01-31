Cenveo to Close Portland, Ore., Printing Plant
The Oregonian is reporting that Cenveo has informed Oregon labor officials, as part of the WARN act, that it intends to close its commercial printing facility located on NW Wilson Street in Portland, Ore., by March 31. The closure will result in the lay offs of 91 people who currently work there, according to the newspaper. The Graphic Arts Center was the largest commercial printing company in the state of Oregon, and one of the most prominent printers along the entire West Coast, during its heyday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|12 hr
|Koopah
|5
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Mon
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC