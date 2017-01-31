Cenveo to Close Portland, Ore., Printing Plant

The Oregonian is reporting that Cenveo has informed Oregon labor officials, as part of the WARN act, that it intends to close its commercial printing facility located on NW Wilson Street in Portland, Ore., by March 31. The closure will result in the lay offs of 91 people who currently work there, according to the newspaper. The Graphic Arts Center was the largest commercial printing company in the state of Oregon, and one of the most prominent printers along the entire West Coast, during its heyday.

