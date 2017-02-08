Build to help renters; government mus...

Build to help renters; government must do more: Letters to the editor

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

It's supply: Tina Kotek's rent control bill will have the wrong effect . Economists Paul Krugman, Gunnar Myrdal on the left and Milton Friedman, Friedrich Hayek on the right all agree that rent control is the wrong approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add =benz 12 hr Jerry Halitosis 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 16 hr Jerry Halitosis 10
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Tue Steven Robinson 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Tue Koopah 2
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
Police Conduct (May '15) Feb 5 Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 08 at 7:40PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC