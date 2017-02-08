Build to help renters; government must do more: Letters to the editor
It's supply: Tina Kotek's rent control bill will have the wrong effect . Economists Paul Krugman, Gunnar Myrdal on the left and Milton Friedman, Friedrich Hayek on the right all agree that rent control is the wrong approach.
