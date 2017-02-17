Bookmarks: 'Squirrelly Portland,' baby book, Pop-Up Magazine and more

"Squirrelly Portland": That's the name of a chapter in the new book " Postcards From the End of America " , in which author Linh Dinh travels the country by bus and train to document what life is like in the parts of America that don't always make the headlines. Upon his arrival in the Rose City, Dinh doesn't bother with the Pearl District or the latest award-winning restaurant.

