Boeing brings new system production to Gresham
The Boeing Fabrication facility in Gresham will begin to produce new systems designed to improve production efficiency, reduce cost and support manufacturing in the United States. "It's not a common thing for Boeing to reverse and bring work systems internally," said Don Hendrickson, program manager for Boeing Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|20 hr
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Thu
|FSM
|2,416
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 21
|Steven Robinson
|287
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 21
|MAGA2016
|1
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC