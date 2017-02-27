Back from the Dead

A little more than 10 months after the City Council vowed to crack down on so-called zombie homes in Portland neighborhoods, the first three are scheduled to be sold at a public foreclosure auction on April 17. The council's pledge came after a Portland Tribune series that found the city had not foreclosed on a problem property since 1965. The auction will take place at noon in the atrium at City Hall.

