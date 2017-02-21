August Wilson Monologue Competition Portland Regional Finals in One Week
What does it mean to present an evening of theatre and music that is unapologetically ethnic? According to the August Wilson Red Door Project, you start with talented and determined Portland area high school students performing the work of master playwright, August Wilson, move to the contemporary resonance of the powerful monologues of Hands Up, and weave throughout the music that has helped forge a culture - from its African beginnings to blues to jazz to hip hop. The formal occasion for the show is the August Wilson Monologue Competition, a national contest that the Red Door brought to Portland in 2013.
