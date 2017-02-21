August Wilson Monologue Competition P...

August Wilson Monologue Competition Portland Regional Finals in One Week

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Skanner

What does it mean to present an evening of theatre and music that is unapologetically ethnic? According to the August Wilson Red Door Project, you start with talented and determined Portland area high school students performing the work of master playwright, August Wilson, move to the contemporary resonance of the powerful monologues of Hands Up, and weave throughout the music that has helped forge a culture - from its African beginnings to blues to jazz to hip hop. The formal occasion for the show is the August Wilson Monologue Competition, a national contest that the Red Door brought to Portland in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) 1 hr FSM 2,416
Police Conduct (May '15) Tue Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor Tue MAGA2016 1
Lookin for that medicine Feb 20 TROOPAH 4
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC