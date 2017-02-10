Almost 200 Oregon Marijuana Retailers Are Temporarily Barred From...
Almost 1000 recreational marijuana applications are still not active, solely because of holdups on the OLCC's end, including 188 retailers. On January 1, dispensaries that has been serving both recreational and medical customers were faced with a decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|13 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|6
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|13 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|282
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|20 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Thu
|zane
|3
|add =benz
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC