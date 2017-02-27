Afuri Ramen Confirms Second Portland ...

Afuri Ramen Confirms Second Portland Location

After choosing Portland for its first expansion outside of Japan, the Tokyo-based ramen franchise Afuri fired up the stock pots in Southeast last fall. Now, just months later, it's ready to expand: U.S. CEO Taichi Ishizuki tells Eater a second Afuri will open its doors in Portland by summer 2017.

