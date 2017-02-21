About 100 gallons of sewage spill into N. Portland storm drain that empties into Willamette River
An estimated 100 gallons of sewage spilled into a storm drain that empties into the Willamette River on Wednesday in North Portland, according to the city's Bureau of Environmental Services. Additional sewage soaked into the ground on River Street near Albina Avenue , bureau spokeswoman Diane Dulken said in a news release.
