A Syrian Refugee Family Arrives in Portland Just Before the Door Slams Shut
The couple is from Idlib, Syria-just 37 miles from the city of Aleppo-where a bullet struck Mohammed in the neck, leaving him paralyzed. For four years, they lived in Turkey, seeking refugee status in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|10 hr
|chewydude
|6
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Mon
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC