A new vision for Portland's homeless crisis a year after 'state of emergency'
Two days into Mayor Ted Wheeler's term, the temperature dropped and a man died in a downtown Portland doorway, frozen beneath a single blanket. The next week, the skies opened and snow fell in record-setting amounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Fri
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 16
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Feb 16
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|Feb 15
|doncaballero
|3
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Feb 15
|doncaballero
|2
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC