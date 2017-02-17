A great 'Grimm' episode sends the gan...

A great 'Grimm' episode sends the gang on a wacky trip to the Columbia Gorge Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Oregonian

Considering it has five past seasons of relationships and mythology to draw on, "Grimm" has been more focused on chugging ahead, even when that has meant dropping old plotlines and awkwardly reworking the characters' motivations Given that context, it was a total pleasure to watch Friday's "Blind Love," the seventh episode in this sixth and final season. It gave the characters a chance to revel in a few nostalgic memories, as well the fun of seeing character pairing up in wacky new ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trimet day code (Oct '13) 18 hr Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 16 SMR 12
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... Feb 16 Dump trump 2
H......ello Feb 15 doncaballero 3
Looking for subs in PDX Feb 15 doncaballero 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 20 at 2:46AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC