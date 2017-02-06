A bicycle rider has died in a collisi...

A bicycle rider has died in a collision with a box truck driver in North Portland

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a truck operator while bicycling on North Interstate Avenue this morning. It happened around 9:00 am at the intersection of Interstate and Farragut .

