27 Portland Dining Month 2017 restaurants actually worth your money
More than 120 restaurants are gearing up for the eighth annual Portland Dining Month this March, each offering three-course, $29 menus. But with so many places -- some you've maybe never heard of and others where you'd struggle to spend $30, no matter how much you ordered -- it's hard to know where to start.
