27 Portland Dining Month 2017 restaur...

27 Portland Dining Month 2017 restaurants actually worth your money

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

More than 120 restaurants are gearing up for the eighth annual Portland Dining Month this March, each offering three-course, $29 menus. But with so many places -- some you've maybe never heard of and others where you'd struggle to spend $30, no matter how much you ordered -- it's hard to know where to start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 18 hr TROOPAH 4
trimet day code (Oct '13) Sun Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 16 SMR 12
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... Feb 16 Dump trump 2
H......ello Feb 15 doncaballero 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC