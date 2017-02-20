2018 Portland International Airport T...

2018 Portland International Airport Terminal Wayfinding Masterplan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: South County Spotlight

Sealed solicitations for the provision of a terminal wayfinding masterplan will be received at the office of the Manager, Contracts and Procurement, of the Port of Portland, 7200 NE Airport Way, Portland, OR 97218 until the time indicated above. The Port of Portland is seeking a provider to create a wayfinding masterplan to provide guidance for the following capital projects in design and construction: Quick Turn Around , Terminal Balance , Terminal Core , and Parking Additions and Consolidated Rental Car Facility .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 3 hr Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor 4 hr MAGA2016 1
Lookin for that medicine Mon TROOPAH 4
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure Feb 16 SMR 12
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC