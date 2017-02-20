2018 Portland International Airport Terminal Wayfinding Masterplan
Sealed solicitations for the provision of a terminal wayfinding masterplan will be received at the office of the Manager, Contracts and Procurement, of the Port of Portland, 7200 NE Airport Way, Portland, OR 97218 until the time indicated above. The Port of Portland is seeking a provider to create a wayfinding masterplan to provide guidance for the following capital projects in design and construction: Quick Turn Around , Terminal Balance , Terminal Core , and Parking Additions and Consolidated Rental Car Facility .
