WL police discover large identity theft operation - Thursday, 05 January 2017

An early morning traffic stop Jan. 3 in West Linn led police to discover a large identity theft operation involving hundreds of victims from the Portland metropolitan area. Following an early morning traffic stop, West Linn Police arrested 43-year-old Paul Arthur Herbert, of Portland, on several counts of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument.

