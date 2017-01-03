WL police discover large identity theft operation - Thursday, 05 January 2017
An early morning traffic stop Jan. 3 in West Linn led police to discover a large identity theft operation involving hundreds of victims from the Portland metropolitan area. Following an early morning traffic stop, West Linn Police arrested 43-year-old Paul Arthur Herbert, of Portland, on several counts of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument.
