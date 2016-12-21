Willamette Shore Trolley could resume trips to Portland next year

Worn-out cars and work on the Sellwood Bridge have prevented runs from Lake Oswego to South Waterfront since 2010 Residents and train enthusiasts celebrated the return of the Willamette Shore Trolley three years ago, when Lake Oswego acquired a new pair of vintage trolley cars from TriMet. Service had been suspended since 2010, after the city's two original trolleys broke down.

