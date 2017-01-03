Wheeler calls on Portlanders to hold ...

Wheeler calls on Portlanders to hold him accountable

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he will work hard to solve Portland's problems but challenged residents to hold him accountable for his promises during his public inaugural Wednesday morning. "Talk is cheap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to establish social network before poss... 9 hr Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! 9 hr Switters416 11
Audie were u at Tue FSM 2
Black Tue Switters416 2
I left my phone in your car when we met up for ... Tue Switters416 1
Brand new subs never used. Orange in color. Tue Switters416 2
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) Tue Switters416 7
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC