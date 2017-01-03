What the PPS board didn't know when it decided to close the...
When Portland Public Schools board voted Dec. 19 to keep its superintendent search confidential, the seven members drew on the experiences of three other educational districts in Oregon who recently picked new leaders. But conversations with the people who led those searches reveals different information than what was discussed at board meetings and raises questions about whether the lessons are applicable to PPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estacada News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|portland dorklanders!
|Jan 6
|Jack
|1
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC