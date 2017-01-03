What the PPS board didn't know when it decided to close the...

What the PPS board didn't know when i...

When Portland Public Schools board voted Dec. 19 to keep its superintendent search confidential, the seven members drew on the experiences of three other educational districts in Oregon who recently picked new leaders. But conversations with the people who led those searches reveals different information than what was discussed at board meetings and raises questions about whether the lessons are applicable to PPS.

