Watch: Trucks crash on icy Interstate 84 in Troutdale
As freezing rain moved into the Portland area Tuesday afternoon, state and city agencies urged drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible. Gene McKinley was about to merge westbound onto the freeway when he saw a cargo truck stalled in the right lane, obstructing most of the interstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Wtfl
|2
|Strange symptoms of the body
|13 hr
|Steller
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|4
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|69
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|Deluge
|2
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Jan 14
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Anomity
|10
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC