Two of Portland's Biggest Jobs Are Hiring - But in Very Different Ways
Two of the biggest jobs in Portland are taking applications: the chief of the Portland Police Bureau and the superintendent of Portland Public Schools. They are unelected positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Mon
|Switters416
|1
|portland dorklanders!
|Mon
|Lissann
|2
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC