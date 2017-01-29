Trailer fire kills 1 in NE Portland
A man died in a camper trailer fire Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, near the corner of NE 72nd and Killingsworth St., Portland. A fire in a travel trailer parked at a Northeast Portland mobile home park killed one man, authorities say.
