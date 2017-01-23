'Top Chef' renewed, search for cheftestants returns to Portland
"Top Chef" fans ans who have been devouring Season 14, currently airing Thursday nights on Bravo, will be happy to learn that Bravo has renewed the cooking competition for Season 15. Portland chefs have been part of "Top Chef" in recent years. Earlier this season, which was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, B.J. Smith , the owner and executive chef of Smokehouse Tavern, Kim Jong Smokehouse and Vancouver's Smokehouse Provisions competed as one of the freshman chefs going up against returning veterans.
