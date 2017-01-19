Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Th...

Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Thursday, Jan 19

A long weekend of protesting is starting today. From our "Resistance & Solidarity" calendar , here's what to expect for Thursday, January 19: Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout 4 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland students make their voices heard as they come together and speak out against Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

