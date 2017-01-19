Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Thursday, Jan 19
A long weekend of protesting is starting today. From our "Resistance & Solidarity" calendar , here's what to expect for Thursday, January 19: Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout 4 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland students make their voices heard as they come together and speak out against Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
