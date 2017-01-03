This is not your father's American Le...

This is not your father's American Legion post

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Sean Davis, second from left, commander of American Legion Post 134 in Portland, Ore., coordinates with other veterans to open the facility as a shelter during a recent cold spell. Sean Davis, second from left, commander of American Legion Post 134 in Portland, Ore., coordinates with other veterans to open the facility as a shelter during a recent cold spell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... 7 hr Switters416 1
portland dorklanders! 9 hr Lissann 2
Riots Jan 6 Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 6 Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX Jan 5 Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Jan 4 Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 4 Switters416 11
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC