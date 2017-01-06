the Present, Starring Cate Blanchett, Opens on Broadway this Sunday

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Present opens Sunday, January 8. Andrew Upton 's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov 's first play, Platonov, The Present is directed by John Crowley at the Barrymore Theatre for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov 's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death.

