The Movie: A"13th: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration: - Race Talks 1.10 .16
Dear Friends of RACE TALKS, Happy New Year and we hope you had a Happy Hanu-Kwan-Eid-Mas! Please join us for the upcoming RACE TALKS program at McMenamins Kennedy School 5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland. Phone: 503.249-3983 RACE TALKS is held on the second Tuesday of every month at Kennedy School in NE Portland - FREE & open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|portland dorklanders!
|Fri
|Jack
|1
|Riots
|Fri
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Thu
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC