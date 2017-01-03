The Movie: A"13th: From Slavery to Ma...

The Movie: A"13th: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration: - Race Talks 1.10 .16

Dear Friends of RACE TALKS, Happy New Year and we hope you had a Happy Hanu-Kwan-Eid-Mas! Please join us for the upcoming RACE TALKS program at McMenamins Kennedy School  5736 NE 33rd Ave., Portland. Phone: 503.249-3983 RACE TALKS is held on the second Tuesday of every month at Kennedy School in NE Portland - FREE & open to the public.

