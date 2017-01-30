The Current's 12th birthday bash offe...

The Current's 12th birthday bash offered a harmonious reprieve from the news cycle

Read more: City Pages

In these perilous socio-political times, even showing your support for a public radio station can be viewed as a small act of social defiance; finding joy and emotional release in a song can feel like a crucial form of self-care. Throughout 89.3 the Current's 12th birthday party, there was a pervading allegiance to the healing and unifying power of music.

Portland, OR

