The Current's 12th birthday bash offered a harmonious reprieve from the news cycle
In these perilous socio-political times, even showing your support for a public radio station can be viewed as a small act of social defiance; finding joy and emotional release in a song can feel like a crucial form of self-care. Throughout 89.3 the Current's 12th birthday party, there was a pervading allegiance to the healing and unifying power of music.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|4 hr
|Koopah
|7
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|4 hr
|Koopaj
|2
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|7 hr
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|13 hr
|Don Feducci
|272
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|15 hr
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
