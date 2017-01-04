The Cold's Not Going Away. Here's Where You Can Donate Items to Unsheltered Portlanders
A 51-year-old man named Mark Elliot Johnson froze to death while sleeping on a sidewalk in East Portland some time on the night of January 1 or morning of January 2. It's very likely the first death on the streets of 2017, but it's entirely possible it won't be the only one related to the current cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the Portland area will stay at or well below freezing from now until Sunday.
