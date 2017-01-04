The City's Opening a Cold-Weather Shelter in the Portland...

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced this afternoon he's opening up the Portland Building as severe weather homeless shelter-a first-of-its-kind move as the city seeks sanctuary for people caught out in the cold. The 90-bed shelter will be set up in the mezzanine level of the building, the city government's administrative heart, says Wheeler spokesperson Michael Cox, and will be staffed by staffers for shelter provider Transitions Projects Inc. -along with any city employees interested in helping the effort.

