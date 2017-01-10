Summer Cannibals' Jessica Boudreaux W...

Summer Cannibals' Jessica Boudreaux Wants to Burst the Portland Bubble

The grunge-pop frontwoman on moving to L.A., her friendly rivalry with the Thermals' Hutch Harris, and why Portland musicians need to check their egos. The past two years have been a whirlwind for Summer Cannibals frontwoman Jessica Boudreaux.

