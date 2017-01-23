Stately survivor: 1891 Queen Anne house built for art glass master John Povey
Portland's artisan reputation owes a lot to the glass-making Povey brothers. Their mostly unsigned, yet highly distinguishable stained-glass windows were installed a century ago in public and private landmarks, from The Old Church events center in downtown Portland to the Pittock Mansion perched on the West Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|17 min
|Pdxpat
|3
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Sat
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC