SolTerra splits, lays off architects
SolTerra founder Brian Heather stands in front of the firm's Woodlawn multifamily project in 2014. The company has split into two businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|_Susan_
|690
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|14 hr
|fghjfgh
|1
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|17 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|17 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|23 hr
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|70
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC