Snowmelt, rain cause sewage overflow into Willamette River
Snowmelt and heavy rain are causing sewage to overflow into the Willamette River, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said Wednesday. The sewage and stormwater runoff overflow started at an outfall near the Ross Island Bridge at 1:10 p.m. and was continuing three hours later, according to the bureau.
