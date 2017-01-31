Senate vote expected Tuesday for Bets...

Senate vote expected Tuesday for Betsy DeVos, Trump's education secretary nominee

A Senate panel is scheduled to vote Tuesday on President Trump 's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos , a Michigan billionaire and private school voucher advocate who has become one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks. The GOP majority has defended DeVos as a bold reformer who is willing to shrink the federal imprint in education and upend the status quo in the interest of expanding opportunities for disadvantaged children.

