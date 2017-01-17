Seattle's best fried-chicken sandwich comes to Portland -- is it any good?
In Seattle, Rachel's is the first name in ginger beer, a sort-of soda-world answer to Salt & Straw, with prime locations in Capitol Hill and Pike Place Market, where they replaced the old Seattle's Best cafe and its photogenic neon coffee mug in 2013. Two months ago, when Rachel's opened a streamlined soda fountain in the old Peet's Coffee on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, it was a chance to put their lemon-forward ginger beer on the Portland map.
