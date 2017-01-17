Seattle's best fried-chicken sandwich...

Seattle's best fried-chicken sandwich comes to Portland -- is it any good?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

In Seattle, Rachel's is the first name in ginger beer, a sort-of soda-world answer to Salt & Straw, with prime locations in Capitol Hill and Pike Place Market, where they replaced the old Seattle's Best cafe and its photogenic neon coffee mug in 2013. Two months ago, when Rachel's opened a streamlined soda fountain in the old Peet's Coffee on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, it was a chance to put their lemon-forward ginger beer on the Portland map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to establish social network before poss... 13 hr Peak Pete 4
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 13 hr Peak Pete 69
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips 23 hr Deluge 2
Peanut butter and jelly banned ? Jan 14 Peanut 1
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) Jan 13 Anomity 10
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 12 Misfits99 14
News Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte... Jan 12 nopervs 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Multnomah County was issued at January 17 at 8:05PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC