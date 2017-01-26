Screen Star: Overhauled Hollywood The...

Screen Star: Overhauled Hollywood Theatre Steals the Scene

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

There may be a lot of movie theaters in Portland, but one would be hard-pressed to find one other than the Hollywood Theatre that could sell out a showing of an obscure kung fu flick on a Tuesday evening with a bad weather forecast. But it's actually easy to do for the Northeast Portland theater, which has evolved beyond existing as a brick and mortar location selling movie tickets to the latest blockbuster flick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 1 hr Don Feducci FT SMR 262
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Tue Switters416 4
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Mon Well Well 691
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 23 OPPORTUNITY 75
Lookin for that feel good goo Jan 21 Manuel Labor 3
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... Jan 20 YouWhiners 1
News Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ... Jan 20 YouWhiners 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC