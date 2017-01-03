Request for Proposals: Metro - Oregon Zoo cash counting/deposit system.
The Oregon Zoo, a division of Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is requesting proposals for Cash Counting/Deposit System. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., January 31, 2017, in Metro's business offices at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, Attention: Kim Bardes, Procurement Analyst, RFP 3173.
