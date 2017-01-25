Rent doubles at Portland low income apartments
The Normandy Apartments on Northeast Killingsworth Street have been home to the Bautista family for more than a decade. They planned to live there for years to come, but now they may have to move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC