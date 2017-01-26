Red Star Tavern Alum to Open Proper Pint Taproom in Woodstock

Fifteen year industry veteran Sean Hiatt told Eater this week that he and his fiancee Casey Milligan , Salt & Straw 's director of operations, plan on opening Proper Pint Taproom , a 1,300-square-foot taproom at 5965 SE 52nd Avenue sometime this spring. Once construction is complete and the doors are opened, Proper Pint will have 20 to 25 taps pouring frequently rotating craft beers, with seating for up to 50 people inside and patio seating outside for another 50. Hiatt says the space is too small for a kitchen, which is why he's talking to neighboring eateries to provide eating options for his craft beer-drinking patrons.

