Red Star Tavern Alum to Open Proper P...

Red Star Tavern Alum to Open Proper Pint Taproom in Woodstock

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Fifteen year industry veteran Sean Hiatt told Eater this week that he and his fiancee Casey Milligan , Salt & Straw 's director of operations, plan on opening Proper Pint Taproom , a 1,300-square-foot taproom at 5965 SE 52nd Avenue sometime this spring. Once construction is complete and the doors are opened, Proper Pint will have 20 to 25 taps pouring frequently rotating craft beers, with seating for up to 50 people inside and patio seating outside for another 50. Hiatt says the space is too small for a kitchen, which is why he's talking to neighboring eateries to provide eating options for his craft beer-drinking patrons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? 3 hr eli 2
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... 9 hr Peteypetepete 5
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) 15 hr Goldy777 43
Free mugshots (Jun '10) Thu Ivan 7
Police Conduct (May '15) Thu Don Feducci FT SMR 262
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 23 OPPORTUNITY 75
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC