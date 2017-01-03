Provenance Hotels Will Open Dossier I...

Provenance Hotels Will Open Dossier In Portland In Summer 2017

Provenance Hotels will open Dossier, a new upscale hotel, in the heart of downtown Portland in summer 2017. The 205-room hotel located at SW Park Avenue and SW Alder Street will be reminiscent of a private club, providing bespoke hospitality in thoughtfully-designed spaces that are both refined and welcoming, graceful and spirited.

