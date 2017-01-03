Prosecutors will stop pursuing charge...

Prosecutors will stop pursuing charges against most TriMet fare evaders

16 hrs ago

The district attorneys for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties announced Tuesday that they will drastically cut back prosecutions of people who evade paying TriMet fares. The prosecutors said the move is in response to a Portland State University study in December and their own research that found African American riders caught riding MAX trains without paying faced bans from TriMet at a noticeably higher rate than white riders.

