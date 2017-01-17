Portland's weather inconveniences many, but is much more for...
Snow and ice that closed Portland-area schools for days and kept workers home created an inconvenience for some but pushed others closer to the brink of financial disaster. "There are families out there who are living on the edge," said Judy Alley, executive director of East Portland's SnowCap , the region's largest food pantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Wtfl
|2
|Strange symptoms of the body
|13 hr
|Steller
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|4
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|69
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|Deluge
|2
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Jan 14
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Anomity
|10
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC