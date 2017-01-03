Portlanders get annual call to action

10 hrs ago

About 2,000 volunteers soon will lend their hands to more than 70 indoor and outdoor service projects throughout the Portland metro region for the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend of Service. Registration for the Jan. 13-16 event is now open, and volunteers with local nonprofits, schools and other organizations are invited to sign up.

Read more at Portland Tribune.

