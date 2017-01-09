Portland Woman Who Died of Hypothermia Was Evicted for Being Late on $338 in Rent
Karen Batts, 52, who died from hypothermia Saturday in a parking garage, was evicted from a downtown Portland apartment building in October for being overdue on paying $338 in monthly rent. Portland police confirmed this morning Batts died from hypothermia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|portland dorklanders!
|Jan 6
|Jack
|1
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC