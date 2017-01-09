Portland Woman Who Died of Hypothermi...

Portland Woman Who Died of Hypothermia Was Evicted for Being Late on $338 in Rent

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

Karen Batts, 52, who died from hypothermia Saturday in a parking garage, was evicted from a downtown Portland apartment building in October for being overdue on paying $338 in monthly rent. Portland police confirmed this morning Batts died from hypothermia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
portland dorklanders! Jan 6 Jack 1
Riots Jan 6 Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 6 Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX Jan 5 Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Jan 4 Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 4 Switters416 11
Audie were u at Jan 3 FSM 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,690

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC